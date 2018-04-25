Pet hospital to benefit from music festival

A PET hospital is set to benefit from a dog-friendly charity festival featuring Kaiser Chiefs, Jessie J and The Vamps next month.

The UK’s leading veterinary charity, PDSA, which cares for over 10,000 pets at its Pet Hospital in Cowplain, Waterlooville, is staging PetLife Festival ‘18 with proceeds raised going towards the charity’s vets and nurses to provide free and low-cost treatment to sick and injured pets in need.

PDSA’s Principal Vet Paul Manktelow said: ‘PDSA’s PetLife Festival is a celebration of everything we love about our pets. We’ve made the event dog-friendly, and there will be loads of activities to take part in as well as amazing displays and some of the best live music acts.’

‘With proceeds on the day going to PDSA to help our devoted vet teams care for sick and injured pets, not only is PetLife a great day out for the whole family, including the dog, it will also make a big difference to pets’ lives.’

The festival will take place at Cheltenham Racecourse on Sunday May 6 and tickets are available at Pet Life.org.uk