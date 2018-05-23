Portsmouth singer Saving Koko releases sophomore single Almost Had It All

A SOLO artist from Portsmouth has released her second single on a subject ‘close to her heart’.

Kelly Woods – known as Saving Koko to her fans – has shared her new track Almost Had It All.

The record arrives after the Baffins-based singer’s debut Na Na Na in November, 2017, which she said has racked up ‘more than 10,000 streams’ across a number of platforms.

Reflecting on the newest addition to her discography, Kelly said: ‘The track’s about a past love. It’s about things finishing beyond our control but remembering the good times nonetheless.

‘I read a quote recently that stuck with me – if someone comes into your life and has a positive impact, be thankful your paths crossed.

‘And even if they can’t stay for some reason, be thankful that they somehow made you happy, even if it was just for a short while.

‘That feeling is what this song is about.’

The bittersweet tune will be among those Kelly plays when she appears on the Showcase Stage at Victorious Festival in Southsea, on Sunday, August 26.

On the topic of what could be next for her, Kelly added: ‘Good things take time and I’m really excited about releasing even more music.’

Almost Had It All is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

To watch the music video, or live acoustic version of the song, visit the Saving Koko YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/y9rs68ab