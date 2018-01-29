REVIEW: ABBA Forever at Kings Theatre, Southsea

ABBA Forever Kings Theatre, Southsea

They open the show with a slowed-down teaser of Dancing Queen before launching into Waterloo. Usually the smash hit that catapulted the Swedish group to Eurovision success in 1972 is reserved for the finale, but its early arrival sets the party scene for the rest of the evening.

The two-hour spectacular of ABBA hits highlights how many popular songs the group had – from Chiquitita to Fernando, Knowing Me, Knowing You to Lay All Your Love on Me, the foursome rattle through the songs with huge energy and flawless harmonies. The accompanying band is also fantastic while the lighting is particularly impressive.

SOS and The Winner Takes It All are particularly popular with the crowd, however it’s Super Trouper midway through the second half that first gets them up on their feet.

Many rush to the front of the auditorium to have a dance, several donning ABBA fancy dress, and stay there for the remainder of the performance, with the number of those on their feet swelling throughout.

With the encore of Dancing Queen is a fantastic end to the evening, ABBA fans will not be disappointed by this homage.