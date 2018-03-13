REVIEW: Gary Numan at The Pyramids Centre in Southsea

It’s easy to forget that Gary Numan used to be one of the biggest pop stars in the world until his fortunes dipped and he largely dropped from the public eye.

But over the subsequent decades he has been quietly developing his own brand of dark, gothic electronica that went onto inspire global superstars such as Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails.

While never achieving the ongoing commercial success of those artists, he has nonetheless been gathering critical success, particularly with the latest album Savage.

Cries of ‘Numan, Numan,‘ go up from his loyal following, who ensured another sell out show at the Pyramids. Dressed in matching African Berber tribesman garb, Gary and his band put on a theatrical show throwing great shapes that make up an enjoyable spectacle.

At times it is a visceral audio and visual onslaught with a spectacular light and video show. There is little in the way of a nod to his previous life – early Tubeway Army hit Down In The Park almost slips under the radar. Having said that the ubiquitous Cars and Are Friends Electric do raise the biggest reaction of the night.

The evening was a wonderful surprise and it’s great to see Gary receive the acclaim he surely deserves.

PAUL WINDSOR