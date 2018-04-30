REVIEW: Portsmouth Psych Fest in Albert Road, Southsea

One could be forgiven for thinking that Portsmouth Psych Fest might fall short of talent for a genre that was at its most popular in the 1960s – but this one-day festival proved that spangly guitars, heavy drums and surrealist lyricism not only have their place in 2018, but are welcomed.

Gaps between sets lasted 10 minutes at most, but allowed people to drop in and out of sets as and when they liked and because performances were held at the Wedgewood Rooms, the Edge of the Wedge and Acapulco bar on Albert Road, an authentic festival feel was created as gig-goers passed each other and shared opinions as they strolled from one venue to the next and back again.

Projections of inkblots and other psychedelic images decorated stages and gave performances and the festival as a whole a feel that people really cared for it and that genuine interest and passion had gone in to staging the event.

Standout performances include, but are certainly not limited to: Barbudo, the Havant-based band, whose recent EP showed them to be not only talented musicians, but great songwriters too; Yassassin, who were able to show off their punky snarl with finesse and energy; Creatures, with their slick vocal delivery and finally, headliners Flamingods, whose set featured traditional Eastern instruments and finished the day with all the energy one would expect and more.

It was a great line-up, well received and organised perfectly. Make sure you get your tie-dye T-shirts ready for next year – I’m sure it will equally unmissable.

JOE STACK