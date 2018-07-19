Rhythm of the 90s will return to Portsmouth with a Christmas party at the Wedgewood Rooms 

A MASSIVELY popular nostalgia show is set to return to the city for a Christmas party.

Rhythm of the 90s are expected to pack out the Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea when they perform at the venue on December 21.

Symbolising a triumphant hark back to form for many fans, the gig will see the group reignite their adored brand of dance music, inspired by the decade which brought us cult films such as Trainspotting – and the soundtracks they championed.

Toby Lawrence plays electric drums for the group and controls the 90s-themed soundboard its fans famously love.

He said: ‘We are super excited to be coming back to Portsmouth – we have wanted to for a long time.

‘We’ve played the Pyramids, we’ve played the Rifle Club and we’ve played the Guildhall so getting our first gig at the Wedgewood Rooms feels like the final piece of the jigsaw in a way.’

Gaining popularity here through their debut performance at Southsea Bandstand a few years ago, Rhythm of the 90s have drawn crowds of thousands through performances in the city – including a set at least year’s Victorious Festival.

December’s show will be their first in Portsmouth since last Christmas and performers are already yearning for the party atmosphere it is bound to bring.

‘The response we’ve had in Portsmouth has been phenomenal since day one,’ Mr Lawrence said.

‘We’ve had a few hurdles to climb to get back here, but we’re hoping for a sell-out – we know our fans can do it, without a doubt.’

Tickets to the show are £15 and go on sale tomorrow at 10am. On-the-door tickets will be £18 on the night of the show.

To book, visit rot90s.com on Friday, July 20.