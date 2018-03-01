Rudimental are among the acts to Feel The Love as Three Friday Nights returns to Goodwood

The dance music spectacular Three Friday Nights returns to Goodwood Racecourse for an eighth year with a stellar line-up of international stars.

The annual dance music event will feature DJ sets from Rudimental, Example + DJ Wire and Steve Aoki.

Rudimental will perform a DJ set after racing on Friday, June 1, Example + DJ Wire will take to the decks on the night of Friday, June 8 and Steve Aoki will bring the party to an almighty crescendo a week later.

Since their Mercury Prize nominated, Brit and Mobo Award-winning chart-topping debut album, Home, Rudimental have established themselves as one of the biggest names in UK music.

Having sold out tours and headlined major festivals, they have brought their unique sound to millions worldwide.

Rudimental put on a phenomenal set at one of Goodwood’s Three Friday Nights in 2013 and such was their immense popularity that they will be the first act in the event’s eight-year history to return.

Rudimental

With a UK number one album, two number one singles and a Brit Award nomination among his many achievements to date, Example has become a household name.

The Londoner has sold out tours around the world and is known as one of the best live acts in the business, performing huge hits such as Changed The Way You Kissed Me and Kickstarts. The Goodwood crowd can expect an explosive set of epic dance anthems.

Consistently featured as one of the top DJs in the world, Steve Aoki is an unstoppable force in the electronic dance world. Grammy-nominated and voted Best DJ in America in 2015, Aoki has become globally renowned for his festival headline performances.

He has also just made waves for being the first DJ to play a gig in zero gravity.

Steve Aoki

Goodwood’s Three Friday Nights have become renowned as some of the most exciting events on the south coast, with the DJ sets taking place after an evening of horseracing. After the last race has been run, the Parade Ring transforms into a laser-lit dancefloor.

Adult tickets start from £35, with juniors (13-17) starting from £26.25.

Hospitality packages start from £99. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Saturday and can be bought at Goodwood.com or by calling 01243 755055.