String quartet’s sea serenade

FERRY passengers will be serenaded this Christmas whilst crossing the Solent.

Musicians from the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra’s string quartet, Newport Jazz Club and the Way Forward Singers will be playing seasonal tunes and other music on board Wightlink’s flagship St Clare.

The musicians will play on selected sailings between Fishbourne and Portsmouth to get customers in the festive mood.

Operations director Daryl Palmer said: ‘We always like to provide entertainment for our customers throughout the year and especially at Christmas and during Island events.

‘We are busy making plans for even more on board performances in 2018.’

Both the Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Club are sponsored by the ferry company and the Way Forward Singers are part of Osel Enterprises, which supplies Wightlink’s shops with Wight Crystal water.