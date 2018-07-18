Tom Jones concert at Stansted Park tonight is cancelled 

WELSH legend Tom Jones will no longer be appearing at Stansted Park tonight after his concert was cancelled.

It comes after the crooner was advised by his doctors not to perform because he is unwell.

Hundreds of fans were expected to attend the show at the scenic venue, near Rowlands Castle.

In a statement issued on behalf of Cuffe and Taylor – the concert organisers – a spokesperson said: ‘It is with regret that we have to cancel Tom Jones’ performance at Stansted Park this evening.

‘Unfortunately, Sir Tom Jones is unwell and has been advised by doctors not to perform.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and we wish Tom well.’

Sir Tom Jones’ appearance at Stansted Park was supposed to form part of the venue’s Summer House Sounds series.