Unsigned artists to set Portsmouth alight as Icebreaker returns

UNSIGNED musical talents from across the region are tuning their guitars and warming up their vocal cords ahead of the return of an annual music festival.

Icebreaker Festival aims to promote musicians and DJs from the Portsmouth area who are on the verge of becoming the next big thing in the music scene.

The event, which will be taking place on Friday, February 2 and Saturday, February 3, will see 12 city venues host 159 unsigned artists.

Organiser of Icebreaker Festival Mike Hartley says that the event has grown rapidly since its inception three years ago.

He said: ‘We started the Icebreaker Festival back in 2015 and we are so chuffed with how quickly things have expanded.

‘We started with six venues and 60 acts, now we have almost 100 more artists involved and twice as many venues.

‘Nothing else really goes on for musicians at this time of year, so it is a fantastic outlet for them.

‘We wanted to make something big to celebrate the great music scene we have here in Portsmouth.’

Mike says that the festival provides artists with a prime opportunity to perform to large crowds and make a name for themselves.

He said: ‘Putting local bands on a big stage is something that means a lot to me.

‘It’s great to give these bands the chance to perform in front of a full room of people.

‘It attracts a lot of people to the city – the venues are usually packed from avid supporters of local music to people who are just passing by – and that is what makes it such a great event.

‘We have had so many bands come through in the past three years and they go on to do some amazing things.

‘Some have done big tours across the country and even expanded into Europe – and they still come back for Icebreaker, which I think speaks volumes about the event.’

Tickets cost £8 on Friday, £12 on Saturday and £15 for the full weekend – to book tickets go to icebreakerfestival.com/buy-tickets.