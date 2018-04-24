GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, April 24 and 25

Have your say

What’s on in the Portsmouth area

FILM: Breathe (12A)

Revel in this biographical drama about an inspiring true love story which refuses to be defeated by a terrible disease.

Tomorrow, 1.45pm, The Spring Arts Centre, Havant

DANCE: Breakin’

For children aged seven and above, learn how to break-dance like a pro at the Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Road.

Today, 5pm, Fawcett Road, Portsmouth

TALK: Life and Other Problems

Hayling Island Horticultural Society hosts a humorous talk by Judy Theobald at the United Reform Church Hall about her diverse careers

Tomorrow, 2.30pm, Hayling Island

JIVE: Music for everyone!

DJ Paul Mico provides music for everyone to jive to in this social dancing session. Enjoy a variety of music from this experienced DJ who can cater for all musical needs.

Tomorrow, 1-4pm, Blue Lagoon, Hilsea

CONCERT: An afternoon with an organist

Listen to renowned organ player Oliver Macfarlane at his recital at the Holy Trinity Church. Oliver won the Organ Exhibition at the Royal College of Music in his first year.

Today, 12.30-1.15pm, Holy Trinity Church, Fareham

EVENT: A classic country market

Enjoy a range of home-made goods, ranging from quiches to cakes, and knitwear to ceramics at Fareham Country Market in West Street, Portchester.

Tomorrow, 9.30am - 3pm, Portchester