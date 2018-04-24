GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, April 24 and 25

What’s on in the Portsmouth area
FILM: Breathe (12A)
Revel in this biographical drama about an inspiring true love story which refuses to be defeated by a terrible disease.
Tomorrow, 1.45pm, The Spring Arts Centre, Havant
DANCE: Breakin’
For children aged seven and above, learn how to break-dance like a pro at the Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Road.
Today, 5pm, Fawcett Road, Portsmouth
TALK: Life and Other Problems
Hayling Island Horticultural Society hosts a humorous talk by Judy Theobald at the United Reform Church Hall about her diverse careers
Tomorrow, 2.30pm, Hayling Island
JIVE: Music for everyone!
DJ Paul Mico provides music for everyone to jive to in this social dancing session. Enjoy a variety of music from this experienced DJ who can cater for all musical needs.
Tomorrow, 1-4pm, Blue Lagoon, Hilsea
CONCERT: An afternoon with an organist
Listen to renowned organ player Oliver Macfarlane at his recital at the Holy Trinity Church. Oliver won the Organ Exhibition at the Royal College of Music in his first year.
Today, 12.30-1.15pm, Holy Trinity Church, Fareham
EVENT: A classic country market
Enjoy a range of home-made goods, ranging from quiches to cakes, and knitwear to ceramics at Fareham Country Market in West Street, Portchester.
Tomorrow, 9.30am - 3pm, Portchester