GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, June 18 and 19

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area on 18 and 19.

GIG: Forest Folk welcome The East Pointers from Canada for an evening of classic country music, including songs from their new album. £17. North Boarhunt Village Hall, tonight, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Lunchtime Live presents Liverpool Cathedral organist David Poulter as part of Portsmouth Festivities. Includes music by Parry and Reger. Portsmouth Cathedral, today, 1.10-2pm.

EXHIBITION: Presented by Aurora Metro, learn about the fight on female hands to gain a voice in society and the vote. Free. No28, Albert Road, Southsea, tomorrow, 10am-6pm.

ART: Local artworks by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldrieve are on display. Learn about the story behind the paintings and the techniques and colours used. Free. League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, QA Hospital, today and tomorrow, 10am-4pm.

JAZZ: The Delta Syncopators are back for another evening of traditional jazz music, drinks and social dancing with others. Everyone is welcome at this free event. The Golden Lion, Southwick, tomorrow, 8.15-11pm.

DANCE: With no partner necessary, go along to modern jive classes and learn all the moves and routines of the iconic American dance style. £7.50. Waterlooville Community Centre, tomorrow, 8-11pm.