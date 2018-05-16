GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, May 16 and 17

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
CHILDREN’S: Dino-mite
Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World in this interactive new show for all the family.
The Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow/Friday, 1.30pm & 4pm.
COMEDY: Comic of the Year
It’s the last chance for amateur stand-ups to grab a spot in the final for the South Coast Comic of The Year in this second semi-final.
Portsmouth Guildhall, today [Wed], 7.30pm.
FILM: Orient Express
When a murder occurs on the train he’s travelling on, Hercule Poirot steps in in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder on The Orient Express.
The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, today, 1.45pm & 7.30pm.
TALK: Beautiful life?
La Dolce Vita and the Ontology of Celebrity is a public lecture by Richard Dyer, Professor of Film Studies, Kings College London, looking at the evolving nature of celebrity.
Portland Building, Portsmouth, today, 6pm.
SCIENCE: Pint of Science
Wildfires, energy and archaeology combine in these three short talks all about combustion as part of the Pint of Science Festival – the event brilliant scientists bring to your local pub.
The Loft, Kings pub, Southsea, today, 7pm.
STORIES: First World War
Hear specially commissioned stories inspired by the real-life letters by sailor George Weston, written back to home during the First World War.
Fort Nelson, Fareham, today, 11am.