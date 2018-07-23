GOING OUT Six of the best for Monday and Tuesday

Here’s our pick of six events taking place in our area in the next 48 hours.

Paul McCaffrey headlines a top bill for James Alderson Presents... also including Dana Alexander, Chris McCausland, Tom Toal, and Troy Hawke.

The Spring, Havant, today, 8pm

Dads, roll up your sleeves, bring the kids and help Dadzclub get stuck into the allotment. There will be of tea, coffee and soft drinks, and it’s free.

Buckland Community Hub, today, 5.30-7pm

The O2 Guru Tech Workshop will give advice on how to get the best from your mobile, with top tips and more. Free, but booking is advised.

Southsea Library, today, 10am-midday​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Test your ’90s knowledge with a themed quiz featuring 90 questions, looking back at the decade’s music, TV, film and culture. Entry is £3 a head, booking is advised.

Drift Bar, Southsea, tomorrow, 7pm

The Royal Armouries Museum kicks off its summer holiday fun with its junior assault course. Pay once, and stay and play all day for just £4 for each child aged three and over.

Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill, daily, until September 2

Its beach party time and Justin from Children’s Parties Portsmouth is the host for lots of fun and games at his beach party disco.

Port Solent, tomorrow, 11am, 1pm, 3pm