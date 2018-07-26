GOING OUT Six of the best for Thursday and Friday, July 26 & 27

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region today and tomorrow.

Leading Michael Jackson tribute act, Navi, has teamed up with Jennifer Batten, guitarist for the legendary performer on three world tours.

Portsmouth Guildhall, today, 7pm

With incredible vocals, amazing dancers, video footage and narration, audiences are taken on a 35-year journey in Material Girl, Madonna’s story.

The Kings Theatre, Southsea, today, 7.30pm

After 21 years regular comedy club compere Dinga will be putting down his final heckle and delivering his last link as he hangs up his mic.

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Step inside the cut-throat world of prohibition, gangsters and showgirls in 1920s New York at this murder mystery dinner. Includes a Chinese buffet and cocktail.

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, today, 8pm

Whether you were lucky enough to have seen the originals live or not, Deep Zeppelin will take you back to the peak of Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin, cramming in more than 30 songs.

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Take That tribute act Rule The World celebrate more than 25 years of the boyband-turned-manband with a show praised by the original members.

Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm