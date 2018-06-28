GOING OUT: Six things to do in the next 48 hours, June 28 and 29

STAGE: One Man, Two Guvnors Humdrum Productions present Richard Bean’s comedy, One Man, Two Guvnors: the story of a man who winds up in dodgy business in 1960s Brighton. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tonight, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: Bank robbery goes wrong

Enjoy a funny Bugsy Malone-esque show for all the family in Benny Manhattan and The Caponi Diamond, by Hayling Island Young Actors.

Station Theatre, Hayling, tonight, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Stephen Bailey

Bailey covers everything from celebrity culture to politics, and from dating to family life in his latest stand-up show.

Portsmouth Guildhall, tonight, 7.30pm.

SPORT: Tennis

The Southsea Trophy is an ITF Pro-Circuit women's event taking place a week prior to Wimbledon and attracts some of the world's best players.

Canoe Lake, Southsea, today, from 11am.

MARKET: Waterlooville

Enjoy a fresh range of local produce, ranging from home-made food to clothing, and support local traders at St George’s Market.

St George’s Church Hall, Waterlooville, today, 9.30-11.30am.

GIG: Indie rock swagger

Charismatic Rascals’ frontman Miles Kane, who played with Arctic Monkey Alex Turner in The Last Shadow Puppets, comes to town.

Pyramids, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm.