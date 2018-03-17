GOING OUT: Six things to do in the next 72 hours, March 17-19

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
FOLK: BROOM BEZZUMS (pictured)
By way of a stint in rock band Babylon Zoo, and busking their way around Europe, ‘Germany’s most famous English folk band,’ make a rare foray back to home turf.
Forest Folk, Boarhunt, Monday, 7.30pm.
CLASSICAL: UNIVERSITY CHOIR
Guide Award-winning University of Portsmouth Choir sing the Chichester Psalms to celebrate 100 years since Leonard Bernstein’s birth.
St Mary’s Church, Fratton, Saturday, 7.30pm
TRIBUTE: GO YOUR OWN WAY
Tribute act Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will be playing their namesake album in its entirety to mark 40 years of the 40m-selling mega-hit record.
Portsmouth Guildhall, Sunday, 7pm.
DANCE: STRICTLY
Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Pasha Kovalev returns with his latest show, The Magic of Hollywood, where he is joined by Anya Garnis.
Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Sunday, 7.30pm.
ROOTS: HOT ROCK PILGRIMS
Hot Rock Pilgrims will be demonstrating why they have become such an in demand old-time/bluegrass act, when they play songs from their debut album, Squirrel Hunting.
The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 7.15pm.
CHORAL: GET A HANDEL ON THE MATTER
Portsmouth Baroque Choir with The Dolce Quartet perform a programme of choral and organ music by Handel to celebrate the Chandos Anthems.
Holy Trinity Church, Gosport, Saturday, 6pm.