GOING OUT: Six things to do in the next 72 hours, March 17-19

Broom Bezzums. Picture by Jolyon Holroyd PPP-180315-161600006
FOLK: BROOM BEZZUMS (pictured)

By way of a stint in rock band Babylon Zoo, and busking their way around Europe, ‘Germany’s most famous English folk band,’ make a rare foray back to home turf.

Forest Folk, Boarhunt, Monday, 7.30pm.

CLASSICAL: UNIVERSITY CHOIR

Guide Award-winning University of Portsmouth Choir sing the Chichester Psalms to celebrate 100 years since Leonard Bernstein’s birth.

St Mary’s Church, Fratton, Saturday, 7.30pm

TRIBUTE: GO YOUR OWN WAY

Tribute act Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will be playing their namesake album in its entirety to mark 40 years of the 40m-selling mega-hit record.

Portsmouth Guildhall, Sunday, 7pm.

DANCE: STRICTLY

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Pasha Kovalev returns with his latest show, The Magic of Hollywood, where he is joined by Anya Garnis.

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Sunday, 7.30pm.

ROOTS: HOT ROCK PILGRIMS

Hot Rock Pilgrims will be demonstrating why they have become such an in demand old-time/bluegrass act, when they play songs from their debut album, Squirrel Hunting.

The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 7.15pm.

CHORAL: GET A HANDEL ON THE MATTER

Portsmouth Baroque Choir with The Dolce Quartet perform a programme of choral and organ music by Handel to celebrate the Chandos Anthems.

Holy Trinity Church, Gosport, Saturday, 6pm.