Hampshire's Hugo Hammond makes anticipated first appearance on Love Island

Love Island returned to screens tonight after an 18-month break enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ten new islanders entered the villa in Majorca to kick the show off, with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling returning to hosting and narrating duties.

Hugo was among the contestants with the Hampshire 24-year-old the first disabled contestant to take part in the hit reality TV series, having been born with club foot.

Hugo Hammond. Pic: Joel Anderson/ITV/pictures provided by PA Wire

Appearing on the ITV2 show, Hugo – a PE teacher who has played cricket for England Physical Disability (PD) – said he was ‘very excited to be here’ and was ‘looking for love’.

But when the ladies were asked to step forward, none of the five women made their move – leaving the presenter saying she was ‘really shocked by that’.

Hugo responded: ‘I’m going to have to really turn it on.’

Hugo was then given the choice who he would like to choose. ‘I’d like to couple up with Faye...there’s something about her I’m really drawn to. I would like to get to know her,’ he said.

In a further blow to Hugo, though, new contestant Toby then picked Faye – effectively stealing her from Hugo.

In response Hugo said: ‘I feel ok. It’s a long game not a short game so I’ll be alright.’

In a further twist, Hugo was then joined on the subs bench by Toby after Faye was taken by Brad.

Hugo then opted for one of the two remaining ladies – Sharon.

It is yet another season of the reality show to feature representation from Hampshire, following Portsmouth's own Demi Jones who came third in Love Island

