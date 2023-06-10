Isle of Wight Festival 2023: Dates, line-up, set times, how to get tickets, weather forecast and travel info
The Isle of Wight Festival is nearly here and many people will be flocking to the island for the music event.
This year’s Isle of Wight Festival is around the corner, promising a huge line-up for keen music fans. The festival will take place between Thursday, June 15 and Sunday, June 18 at Seaclose Park in Newport.
Headliners Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams (UK festival exclusive), as well as Blondie, Niall Horan, Sugababes, N-Dubz, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Anne-Marie, Sam Ryder, FLO, James Bay and many more are set to play the festival, in what will be an unforgettable weekend to kickstart festival season in style.
As well as seeing some of music’s biggest stars across the Main Stage and Big Top, the Festival offers a variety of alternative stages and attractions for all to enjoy throughout the weekend. Music is at the heart and soul of the festival, and The River Stage provides the perfect platform to discover new and emerging artists.
The Electro Love tent provides a dose of the 80s and 90s, with special DJ sets from Denise Van Outen and Kimberley Wyatt, meanwhile Cirque de la Quirk is an eclectic mix of live sets and games by day, and raves by firelight by night. This year’s fancy dress theme is ‘Gods & Goddesses - Myth & Music’ and fans are encouraged to draw inspiration from fictional, mythical or real life to create their costumes in a bid to win the best dressed competition.
But what is the line-up for the Isle of Wight Festival 2023 and are tickets still available? Here’s everything you need to know.
Isle of Wight - line-up
- Anne-Marie
- Blondie
- Brooke Combe
- Courteeners
- CMAT
- Echo & The Bunnymen
- Ella Henderson
- Example
- FLO
- Gabrielle
- Gang of Youths
- George Ezra
- Groove Armada DJ
- Human League
- James Bay
- Jamie Webster
- Joesef
- LF System
- Lottery Winners
- Lovejoy
- Manic Street Preachers
- MIKA
- Niall Horan
- N-Dubz
- Oh My God!
- It’s The Church
- OneRepublic
- Pulp
- Peter Hook & the Light
- Plastic Mermaids
- Robbie Williams
- Sam Ryder
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Scouting for Girls
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- Sugababes
- The Chemical Brothers
- The Enemy
- The Reytons
The full line-up can be found on the Isle of Wight Festival website.
Isle of Wight Festival 2023 - set times
Here’s a full list of the Main Stage set times for the Isle of Wight Festival 2023:
Friday, June 16
- The Clause - 4pm to 4.20pm
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 4.40pm to 5.30pm
- Sugababes - 6pm to 6.50pm
- OneRepublic - 7.30pm to 8.10pm
- Courteeners - 8.40pm to 9.40pm
- Pulp - 10.20pm to 11.50pm
Saturday, June 17
- Geremin - 11.55am to 12.15pm
- GIRLBAND - 12.35pm go 1.05pm
- Scouting for Girls - 1.35pm to 2.20pm
- Gabrielle - 2.50pm to 3.30pm
- Sam Ryder - 4pm to 4.45pm
- Anne-Marie - 5.15pm to 6pm
- N-Dubz - 6.30pm to 7.30pm
- George Ezra - 8.15pm to 7.30pm
- The Chemical Brothers - 10.20pm to 11.50pm
Sunday, June 18
- Phoenix - 11.20am to 11.50am
- The Optimists - 12.20pm to 12.50pm
- Chinchilla - 1.20pm to 2pm
- Ella Henderson - 2.30pm to 3.10pm
- MIKA - 3.40pm to 4.20pm
- James Bay - 4.50pm to 5.35pm
- Niall Horan - 6.05pm to 7.05pm
- Blondie - 7.35pm to 8.35pm
- Robbie Williams - 9.20pm to 10.50pm
The set times for other stages including Big Top and Cirque de la Quirk can be found on the Isle of Wight Festival app.
Isle of Wight Festival 2023 - how to get tickets
A number of tickets are now sold out for this year’s Isle of Wight Festival. A limited number of Friday day tickets remain on sale, and fans who don’t want to miss out on the action are reminded to buy through official ticket agents on the Isle of Wight Festival website.
Isle of Wight Festival Met Office weather forecast
The Met Office is yet to release its hour by hour forecast between June 15 and June 18. However, the long range weather forecast between June 12 and June 21 on the Met Office website states: “The week is likely to start on a fairly cloudy but widely warm note, in places hot and humid, with a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
“As the week progresses, this risk is likely to diminish, with the focus of these and the warmer weather also probably moving westwards with cooler, drier conditions resuming across eastern areas. By the end of the period, similar conditions to the present are most probable, with west and north-western areas seeing the best of the sunshine and warmth, whilst eastern areas are likely to be a bit cooler.
“Showers and thunderstorms may return to southern areas. Temperatures are expected to be well above average for most, with overnight minima particularly warm.”
Isle of Wight Festival 2023 - travel information
Getting to the Isle of Wight couldn’t be easier for Portsmouth festival goers this year as there are a number of options to get you from the city to the festival site.
Foot ferry
Wightlink offers a catamaran service from Portsmouth Harbour to Ryde. There is bus stations at the Ryde ferry terminal where you can catch the bus to take you directly to Festival.
It is not advised to take the Portsmouth to Fishbourne ferry if you are travelling without a vehicle, as there is no transport at the Fishbourne terminal to take you to the festival. For more information, visit the Wightlink website.
Car ferry
Wightlink also offers a car ferry between Portsmouth and Fishbourne (45 minute crossing). All you need to do is book your travel, drive to the ferry terminal, board the ferry in your car, drive off at the other side and follow the directional signage to the festival.
You can park at the Festival site and it is recommended that you pay for your car parking in advance when you buy your festival ticket.More information can be found on the Wightlink website.
Coach
Big Green Coach is the official and exclusive coach travel partner to the Isle of Wight Festival 2023 and all coach services are carbon neutral. All coaches arrive on Thursday (with additional London service on Friday) and depart the festival on the Monday, direct from the official coach station next to the festival entrance.
If you’re travelling from further afield, here’s a list of the pickup locations: Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, London Croydon, London Victoria, London Richmond Manchester, Nottingham, Oxford, Reading and Sheffield.
To find out more, visit the Big Green Coach website.
Buses on the Isle of Wight
The festival shuttle buses run regularly to and from all major ports and towns direct into the festival bus station. Southern Vectis run regular shuttle buses to and from most ferry ports direct into the festival bus station, including Ryde Esplanade, for Wightlink from Portsmouth and Hovertravel from Southsea
The shuttle buses will operate from around 8am through until 3am Thursday to Monday. The last buses will be at midday on Monday.
There are also regular service buses that will bring festival goers to Newport where you can walk up to the festival or catch a shuttle to the festival campsites. For more information, visit the Southern Vectis website.