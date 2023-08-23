Victorious Festival will return to Portsmouth soon, bringing a huge weekend of music to the English coastline. The popular music event will take place between August 25 and 29.

In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the main stage on Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford & Sons would headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Castle Stage headliners include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Alt-J and Johnny Marr.

But when will Kasabian headline the Main Stage and what songs could they play? Here’s everything you need to know.

Kasabian Victorious Festival set time

Kasabian will headline the Victorious Festival’s Main Stage on Saturday night (August 26). The rock band are scheduled to start their set at 9.20pm.

Kasabian Victorious Festival setlist

Kasabian’s setlist for Victorious is being kept under wraps. However, this is a general setlist for Kasabian, according to setlist.fm:

Club Foot

Ill Ray (The King)

Underdog

CHEMICALS

You’re in Love With a Psycho

Shoot the Runner

Re‐Wired

SCRIPTVRE

Algorithms

stevie

Empire

treat

Vlad the Impaler

L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

Bless This Acid House

Fire

Can you get last minute tickets to see Kasabian at Victorious Festival?

There are a number of standard tickets still available for this year’s Victorious Festival. The tickets include weekend without camping, weekend with camping and day tickets. However, tickets for the campervan zone at Farlington Fields are now sold out.