A NEW group will give budding wordsmiths a helping hand to write about their lives.

Long-time Portsmouth author Pam Nockemann will support writers in putting their own experiences into words in a series of drop-in workshops, on the third floor of Portsmouth Central Library in Guildhall Walk.

The sessions follow Ms Nockemann’s successful event at Portsmouth Bookfest 2018.

They are £3 and will take place from 2pm-3.45pm on May 29, June 26, July 24, August 21 and September 18.