Mamma Mia returns to the King’s Theatre in Portsmouth in May 2023 - dates, cast & how to get tickets
Feel-good musical Mamma Mia will return to Portsmouth next month for a two-week run.
Mamma Mia will return to The King’s Theatre in Southsea, Portsmouth, next month for a two-week run as part of its UK and international tour. The string of shows will celebrate 24 years since the award-winning stage show premiered in London in April 1999.
From West End to global phenomenon, Mamma Mia is Judy Craymer’s ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with an irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll. To date, the stage show has been seen by more than 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages.
Since premiering in London’s West End, the smash-hit musical has been turned into two record-breaking movies. Produced by Craymer, Mamma Mia The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008.
The second film, titled Mamma Mia Here We Go Again opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.
Judy Craymer, creator and producer of Mamma Mia, said: “I’m delighted Portsmouth audiences will be reunited with Mamma Mia once again when the UK and International Tour returns to the Portsmouth Kings Theatre in 2023. Mamma Mia’s much-loved,feel-good story is for everyone and we look forward to welcoming new and returning audiences to have the time of their lives.”
Jack Edwards, artistic director at The Kings Theatre, added: “It is so exciting for us to have the smash-hit musical Mamma Mia back at The Kings Theatre. It was a huge hit on its previous visit.
“The Kings is committed to bringing top quality West End shows to the area. This last year has seen We Will Rock You, Strictly Ballroom, The Commitments and Rock of Ages, to name but a few, grace our stage. Now we have the sunniest of all musicals, Mamma Mia to look forward to in summer 2023 and so much more yet to be announced.”
But when will Mamma Mia visit The King’s Theatre and how can you get tickets?
Mamma Mia Portsmouth dates
Mamma Mia will visit Portsmouth for a two-week stint with a range of matinee and evening performances next month. The dates include:
- Friday, May 19 - 7.30pm
- Saturday, May 20 - 2.30pm
- Saturday, May 20 - 7.30pm
- Sunday, May 21 - 2.30pm
- Tuesday, May 23 - 7.30pm
- Wednesday, May 24 - 7.30pm
- Thursday, May 25 - 2.30pm
- Thursday, May 25 - 7.30pm
- Friday, May 26 - 7.30pm
- Saturday, May 27 - 2.30pm
- Saturday May 27 - 7.30pm
Mamma Mia Portsmouth - how to get tickets
A range of tickets have already been sold for a number of Mamma Mia performances at The King’s Theatre. However, there are some tickets left for keen Abba fans.
Ticket prices range from £10 to £49.50 for adults and £10 to £47.50 for children under the age of 16. Stalls, dress circle and upper circle tickets for Mamma Mia at The King’s Theatre are available now via the theatre’s website.
Mamma Mia UK & International Tour cast
Mamma Mia follows Sophie Sheridan and her family as they prepare for her wedding to Sky. However, a spanner is thrown into the works when Sophie finds her mother’s diary, detailing how Sophie could have three possible fathers.
The cast for Mamma Mia’s UK and International tour includes:
- Jess Michelmore as Sophie Sheridan
- Christopher Foley as Sky
- Sara Poyzer as Donna Sheridan
- Nicky Swift as Rosie/alternate Donna Sheridan
- Sarah Earnshaw as Tanya
- Richard Standing as Sam Carmichael
- Neil Craig as Harry Bright
- Phil Corbitt as Bill Austin
- Tanisha Butterfield as Ali
- Freya Humberstone as Lisa
- Jaden Oshenye as Pepper
- Archie Flynn as Eddie
- Andrew Bateup as Father Alexander
Mamma Mia UK & International Tour 2023 dates
Performances of Mamma Mia have already taken place in Wolverhampton, Manchester, Cardif, Blackpool and Leeds as part of this year’s tour. Upcoming dates include:
- New Theatre, Peterborough: April 18-22
- Alexela Concert Hall, Tallinn, Estonia: May 2-7
- Kings Theatre, Portsmouth: May 19 - 27
- Hall For Cornwall, Truro: May 30 - June 3
- Scarborough Open Air Theatre: June 14 - 18
- Bergenhus Fortress, Bergen, Norway: June 29 - July 1
- Kaivopuisto Park, Helsinki: July 13 - 23
- Ledreborg Castle, Lejre, Denmark: August 16 - 27