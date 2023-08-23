Mumford and Sons Victorious Festival 2023: Setlist, times and can you still get tickets?
Victorious Festival is nearly here and British folk band Mumford and Sons will be headlining the Main Stage on Sunday night.
Victorious Festival will return to Portsmouth soon, bringing a huge weekend of music to the English coastline. The popular music event will take place between August 25 and 29.
In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the main stage on Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford and Sons would headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Castle Stage headliners include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Alt-J and Johnny Marr.
But when will Mumford and Sons headline the Main Stage and what songs could they play? Here’s everything you need to know.
Mumford and Sons Victorious Festival set time
Mumford and Sons will headline the Victorious Festival’s Main Stage on Sunday night (August 27). The folk band are scheduled to start their set at 9.20pm.
Mumford and Sons Victorious Festival setlist
Mumford and Sons’ setlist for Victorious is being kept under wraps. However, this is a general setlist for Mumford and sons, according to setlist.fm:
- Babel
- Little Lion Man
- Guiding Light
- Below My Feet
- Roll Away Your Stone
- Lover of the Light
- Ghosts That We Knew
- Holland Road
- Believe
- Ditmas
- The Cave
- Delta
- The Wolf
- Awake My Soul
- Snake Eyes
- I Will Wait
Can you get last minute tickets to see Mumford and Sons at Victorious Festival?
There are a number of standard tickets still available for this year’s Victorious Festival. The tickets include weekend without camping, weekend with camping and day tickets. However, tickets for the campervan zone at Farlington Fields are now sold out.
To purchase last minute tickets for Victorious Festival 2023, visit the event’s website. For more information about this year’s festival, download the Victorious app.