Classic rave anthems, alternative bangers, a rap battle and more in Sam Cherry's Club Scene

Tonight at The Rifle Club in Fratton, DJ Alex Dutton (aka Portsmouth Party DJ) and Party Animals Events team up to present their ’90/00s UV rave night.

The event looks to be a sold-out steamer with classic rave anthems playing all night including the likes of the The Prodigy, Darude and Tiesto.

There will be plenty of UV face-painting, Co2 cannons, foam, glow sticks and photo wall opportunities from 7pm until midnight. Standard tickets are £7 or £10 on the door with all the details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow, for all those who want their weekend fix of rock, punk, alternative pop and synthwave, be sure to come down to The Fleet in Guildhall for Overboard with me behind the decks from 9pm until 2am. Entry will be free as usual and you can expect plenty of ‘kraken’ alternative/indie bangers all evening! Visit facebook.com/fleetbar.

Tomorrow night at Portsmouth Guildhall Studio, Mafia Media present their tech-house takeover ResiDance with Wheats (Toolroom) and Soul Divide (LoveAmplified). Wheats has had lots of Radio 1 support throughout the summer from the likes of Pete Tong, Danny Howard and Idris Elba, while SoulDivide are still pushing Portsmouth’s tech-house scene with the Madhouse Records team-up event in Ibiza and Audio Rehab at Ministry of Sound in London. Residents DJs also on the bill include Monty Ozanne, Ragla, Atom, Akid, Tristan Landi, Sam Palmer, Gilo, Callum Estcourt and Jay Liddell. Entry is 10pm until 2am and tickets are £10 with more at facebook.com.

Meanwhile over at Acapulco on Albert Road, Word of Mouth presents Battlegrounds, a freestyle rap-battle allowing anyone to sign up. Promoters are calling it ‘8 Mile meets Albert Road’. DJ Supernova hosts from 7pm until 11.30pm, entry is £3 before 8pm with more at facebook.com.

Next Thursday, Concrete Music host a huge drum and bass takeover with none other than Kings of The Rollers and MC Inja (Hospital Records) at The Astoria in Guildhall Walk!

Serum, Voltage and Bladerunner present hard-hitting drum breaks and growling basslines from 10pm until 2am. Tickets are still going for £9 with more at facebook.com.