Download after party, all-day house music and more in Sam Cherry’s Club Scene

This weekend features two big UK festivals – Isle of Wight and Download – the former has Noel Gallagher, George Ezra, Biffy Clyo, Fatboy Slim, Lilly Allen and Jess Glynne while Download has Def Leppard, Slipknot, Tool, Slayer, Rob Zombie and Enter Shikari.

Two hugely different festivals, but to those attending, have a great weekend and stay safe!

Tomorrow night, House Knights return to The Florist pub on Fratton Road to present their Garden Party from 2pm.

Promising only the best summer vibes and a variety of great DJs, the event is set to be a great all day event for those in to their old school house and trance.

The line-up will see resident DJs Ammy, Bessey, Ham Rice, Jason Love, Luke Loud, Rosso and Stubzy take to the decks and keep the vibes rolling. More details at facebook.com.

For those on a tech house vibe this weekend, Outhouse return and will host at The Loft on Albert Road tomorrow night from 7pm until 1am.

Looking to be an intimate but lively event, the event will see DJs Brad King, Gilo, Jack Jennings b2b Ben Burton, Mikey Duke, Mojan and Sam Eynon play minimal, tech, disco and everything in between.

You’ll be sure to hear plenty of new productions and dubplates from some on the bill. Tickets are currently only cost £5 on Resident Advisor, catch the details at facebook.com.

Over at The Southsea Bandstand this Sunday, Beats and Swing will host with Captain Flatcap, who are a multi-genre electronic dance music trio who perform using an array of instruments. Support will be from Minque and Traitors. The event will take place from 1pm until 4pm with more details at facebook.com.

For those who want to continue after Download Festival, Delight at The Astoria on Guildhall will host their own Download After Party that will promise Slipknot merch giveaways and entry is just £1 before 11pm for those still wearing their Download wristband. Standard entry from 10pm until 2am will cost £4, more details at facebook.com.