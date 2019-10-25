Halloween parties and the return of Annix in this week's Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Tonight on The Fort Radio, Banksy and Dunn team up with 1 SEVEN 5 to present a warm-up show for Annix: The Return next Saturday at The Old Barn in Milton.

The show looks to be a big one from 8pm until 10pm as Banksy and Dunn are joined by Gismo, Rise, Saiabi, Ragla and Atom, B2 and MCs Trappy, Olly Riz and Friskee!

Annix is a huge booking for Portsmouth and especially The Old Barn, which has played host many faces within drum and bass over the years. The duo have released tracks on Playaz, OWSLA, Blackout Music and Vision and have a unique sound that crosses over neurofunk sound design with the pace and structure of jump-up.

Tomorrow over at Lord John Russell on Albert Road, Southern Exposure get the Discreet Halloween experience as the two team up to present DiscoTech! Discreet held huge Halloween parties for several years in Portsmouth so it’s nice to see the brand return in a new capacity at LJR. Keep your eyes open for any additional tickets at facebook.com.

Monday at Astoria on Guildhall Walk, Delight is in Halloween mode, so expect fancy dress and cosplay with your weekly dose of pop-punk, rock and metal clubbing anthems. Doors at 10pm until 2am and tickets are £4 with more details at facebook.com

On the live music front, Tuesday will see Hallan host their headline ‘Hallanween’ show with support bands Web and The Stone Birds. From 7.30pm until 11pm, tickets are £3 in advance or £5 on the door. More details at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

Meanwhile over at Zanzi, on Guildhall Walk, on Thursday, DJ Pete Scathe’s Connection has its own Halloween party with promises of free prizes for the best costumes, You can expect plenty of indie, rock and punk party anthems and plenty of energy from 10pm until 2am. Entry is £5 with more details at facebook.com

Over at The Loft in Albert Road on Halloween night, you can expect a Halloween party with live music from Tom Bryan, Horseflies and Lingua Nada from 7.30pm until 2am. Entry is £5 and more details at facebook.com.