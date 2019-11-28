Sam Cherry says goodbye in his final Club Scene column for The Guide

This week's Club Scene column will be my last, after four exciting years of writing the column about Portsmouth's nightlife.

I wanted to say thank you to my predecessor Char Edmonds for encouraging me to take over from her in the first place.

And a massive thank you to entertainments editor Chris Broom, who has guided me throughout my time on the column and always been there for help and support.

I want to thank the promoters, club owners, festivals, DJs and friends who have provided me with exciting opportunities at their events and I've had some amazing nights out in Portsmouth.

I have really have appreciated all of the readers, friends and family who have supported the column and it's been a pleasure to see our music scene flourish.

While Portsmouth's scene isn't the largest in the south – there’s debatably a lack of dedicated music venues in the city – but there is no denying that it has the impenetrable 'Pompey spirit' that refuses to let go.

My departure from the column is to allow me to shift my focus towards my own music-focused projects, such as releasing original music and DJing, and to make way for the revitalised energy of a younger, up-and-coming writer take over the reins. I wish the best of luck to our new columnist!

But before I go, here's a couple of final nights worth checking out.

Tomorrow, on Friday, on the drum and bass front at The Barn in Milton, Mafia Media return with Shimon of RAM Records fame! It'’s a huge booking for the venue and a pleasure to see a drum and bass heavyweight perform in the city. Support comes from Mafia Trilogy, Ragla, Atom, Rise, 1 Seven 5 Showcase and After Hours Showcase. Doors open from 9pm until 3am and tickets cost £6. Grab the details at fatsoma.com.

DelightAltNight on Monday at Astoria on Guildhall Walk, hold their Delightmare Before Christmas event in tribute to Tim Burton's classic. There will be free Delight Santa hats to the first 100 people through the doors, from 10pm until 2am.

Expect plenty of rock, pop-punk and odes to Tim Burton's films. Entry cost £5 with more details at facebook.com.