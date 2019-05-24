Stay safe at South Central, Portsmouth Pride and Rocky Horror in this week’s Club Scene with Sam Cherry

This weekend is the big one – South Central Festival, the replacement for Mutiny, is at King George Playing Fields in Cosham with a huge line-up!

Across Saturday and Sunday, the likes of Craig David, Sean Paul, Andy C, Armand Van Helden, Boy George, Sigma, Leftfield and John Newman will take to the stages in another massive event for Portsmouth.

The weather is set to be excellent as the festival vibes are rolling in. Weekend saver tickers from £69.50 with more details at southcentral.net.

As always, I urge those attending the festival to please party responsibly – look out for your friends, stay hydrated, keep cool and please avoid substance abuse; understand the potentially harmful effects of taking illegal substances or consuming too much alcohol. For more open information regarding drug education and substance testing, please visit organisations such as talktofrank.com and wearetheloop.org.

Tonight at Zanzi Bar in Guildhall, ResiDance return for their Bank Holiday Special. You can expect plenty bumping tech house beats from Monty Ozanne, Gilo, Sam Palmer, Brad King and Atom – a plethora of local DJs who have been making the rounds in the local circuit! The event will be a late one as it takes places from 10pm until 4am, advance tickets will cost £3 (or £5 standard). More details can be found at facebook.com.

Sunday evening at The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth Pride presents their Battle of The Bands finals with host Dawn Gracie.

The winner gets to play to thousands on the main stage at Portsmouth Pride! Expect plenty of fresh musical talent and banter from 7.30pm until 10.30pm with more details at facebook.com.

Back by popular demand, Waster returns to Pryzm Sunday night for the Bank Holiday Special from 10pm until 3am! You can expect the best indie, electro, punk and rock from Southsea Mafia DJs and Will ChuMp! Entry is £3 before midnight, £5 after, with details at facebook.com.

Monday night at Astoria sees Delight’s Rocky Horror party this week, entry is £4 or £1 before 11pm if you come wearing stockings and suspenders! Catch all the details at facebook.com.