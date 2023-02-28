Nile Rodgers and CHIC have been announced for an open air concert at the Broadlands estate near Romsey in Hampshire. Famed for iconic hits such as ‘Le Freak’, ‘Good Times, ‘Dance Dance Dance’, and ‘I Want Your Love’, Nile Rodgers and CHIC will return to Hampshire following their 2021 Victorious Festival performance on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

An American musician, record producer, composer and co-founder of CHIC, Nile Rodgers has sold more than 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide. He has also produced songs for world-renowned artists including ‘Like a Virgin’ by Madonna, ‘Let’s Dance’ by David Bowie, ‘The Reflex’ by Duran Duran, and ‘Upside Down’ by Diana Ross.

On Nile Rodgers and CHIC performing at Broadlands, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, owner of Broadlands Estate said: “We are delighted that Senbla are bringing events of this calibre to Broadlands. This will be a show for the whole county to get involved in, as well as being a big boost to local businesses, and a magical evening of live music.”

Also confirmed to perform at Broadlands this summer is Lionel Richie who will perform on June 27, and Gwen Stefani on June 29. Tickets are already available for both shows.

How to get tickets to Nile Rodgers and CHIC’s Hampshire show

Tickets to see Nile Rodgers and CHIC in Hampshire will be available on Friday, March 3. The tickets will go live at 10am via the Ticketmaster website.