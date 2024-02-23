Norton Park Hotel, Spa & Manor House to host wedding showcase after being named one of the best venues
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hitched has named Norton Park as one of the ‘finest wedding venues in the UK’ in this year’s edition of its Wedding Awards. Couples wanting to see the award-winning venue for themselves can do so on March 3 as the hotel will be hosting a special wedding showcase giving prospective couples the opportunity to tour the site along with the chance to find out more about its trusted wedding suppliers.
Hitched, the online wedding planning platform, celebrate the UK’s most spectacular wedding venues with winners being honoured for their professionalism, quality of work, flexibility and customer service. As one of Hampshire’s leading venues, Norton Park Hotel, Spa and Manor House was selected thanks to its excellent reviews and couple recommendations.