Pete Tong Victorious Festival 2023: Setlist, times and can you still get tickets?

Victorious Festival is around the corner and British disc jockey Pete Tong will be headlining the Castle Stage

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read

Victorious Festival will return to Portsmouth soon, bringing  a huge weekend of music to the English coastline. The popular music event will take place between August 25 and 29.

In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the main stage on Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford & Sons would headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Castle Stage headliners include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Alt-J and Johnny Marr.

But when will Pete Tong headline the Castle Stage and what songs could the DJ play? Here’s everything you need to know.

Pete Tong Victorious Festival set time

    Pete Tong will headline the Victorious Festival’s Castle Stage on Friday night (August 25). The DJ is scheduled to start his set alongside Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra at 9.40pm.

    Pete Tong Victorious Festival setlist

    Pete Tong will perform at Victorious Festival on Friday nightPete Tong will perform at Victorious Festival on Friday night
    Pete Tong’s setlist for Victorious is being kept under wraps. However, this is a general setlist for the DJ and the orchestra,  according to setlist.fm:

    • Rhythm is a dancer (Snap! cover)
    • Freed From Desire (Gala cover)
    • Something Goin’ On (Todd Terry cover)
    • The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind)
    • Music Sounds Better With You (Stardust cover)
    • I’m Not Alone (Calvin Harris cover)
    • Not Over Yet (Grace cover)
    • Children (Robert Miles cover)
    • 9 PM (Till I Come) (ATB cover)
    • Touch Me (Rui da Silva feat. Cassandra cover)
    • Let Me Be Your Fantasy (Baby D cover)
    • Inner City Life (Goldie cover)
    • Escape
    • Red Alert (Basement Jaxx cover)
    • Ghosts
    • You Don’t Know Me (Armand van Helden cover)
    • Hideaway (De’Lacy cover)
    • Gecko (Overdrive) (Oliver Heldens cover)
    • Finally (CeCe Peniston cover)
    • Out of the Blue (System F cover)
    • 1999 (Kaycee Remix)
    • Insomnia (Faithless cover)
    • Café Del Mar (Three ‘n One Remix)
    • Free / Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)
    • You Got The Love (The Source cover)

    Can you get last minute tickets to see Pete Tong at Victorious Festival?

    There are a number of standard tickets still available for this year’s Victorious Festival. The tickets include weekend without camping, weekend with camping and day tickets. However, tickets for the campervan zone at Farlington Fields are now sold out.

    To purchase last minute tickets for Victorious Festival 2023, visit the event’s website. For more information about this year’s festival, download the Victorious app.

