Portchester dancers set to represent England on the world stage

EXCITEMENT is building for a dance group in Portchester as they gear up for the competition of a lifetime.

Dancers from Timestep Academy will be jetting off to Barcelona next month, representing England at the Dance World Cup.

There, they will go head-to-head with some of the best dance groups on the planet – but are feeling optimistic about their chances.

Louise Scott, mother of dancer Demi Scott, said: ‘Everyone is very excited about the competition.

‘They are all looking forward to going out there and showing what they can do.

‘It is an annual competition and some of the girls have been to it in the past, but for quite a few of them this is the first time they have done something like this.

‘The atmosphere among the girls has been great – everyone is being very supporting of one another and everyone is feeling really good about their chances in the competition.’

With entries in a number of categories, hopes are high that the England team from Portchester can do their country proud.

Louise said: ‘To place high would be amazing, but to even be representing England is something to be proud of.’