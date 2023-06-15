Portsmouth Armed Forces Day is set to take place on Saturday (June 17) with an action packed day set to take place at Southsea Common. Displays will take place on the ground and in the air above Portsmouth to celebrate the event.

The event will start at 10am with a parade of serving members of the armed forces, cadets and veterans taking place at 11.15am. The parade will be led by The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines, with a parachute display also taking place in the afternoon.

The day will end with a display from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfires. There will be a full programme of live music throughout the day hosted by Live at the Bandstand.

The event hosts stalls from veterans’ groups and military charities, military vehicles from the Joint Helicopter Command tactical supply wing and fun family activities. Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibility for culture told Portsmouth City Council : “We are so proud to host Armed Forces Day, celebrating Portsmouth’s armed forces community, from currently serving personnel to service families, veterans and cadets.

“Thank you to all those who are taking part in the spectacular displays and putting on the entertainment and to our sponsors for supporting the event to help us make it bigger and better than ever! We have a long and historic relationship with the armed forces so we hope lots of people will come and enjoy Portsmouth’s Armed Forces Day.”

Cdr Dave Lee RN – OC and Team Leader, RN Raiders Parachute Display Team, said: “The RN Raiders Parachute Display Team is immensely proud to have the honour of displaying into the home of the Royal Navy on Armed Forces Day. The diverse team spans a number of professional disciplines across the Royal Navy and Royal Marines and they can’t wait to represent their Service in the skies above the city with the historic Naval Base as a backdrop. This RN-led display also involves our Army colleagues from the REME Lightning Bolts Parachute Display Team with whom we regularly train and display. We’re going to deliver a visually stunning joint display, landing on Southsea Common where we are delighted to chat to the Armed Forces Day visitors about the team and the Royal Navy.”

What is the schedule for Portsmouth Armed Forces Day

The schedule for Portsmouth Armed Forces Day on June 17, is as follows:

10.15am – 10.45am – Rose and Thistle Pipe Band

11.15am – 11.45am – Military, Reservists, Cadets and Veterans Parade led by The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines and the Rose and Thistle Pipe Band

11.55am – 12:15pm – The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines

12:30pm- 1pm – Royal Navy Parachute Team and REME Army Lightning Bolts parachute display

2pm -3pm – Fort Cumberland Guard cannon and musketry display

3.30pm – Battle of Britain memorial solo spitfire display across the Solent from Southsea Common

The iconic Spitfire will be flying over Portsmouth Armed Forces Day this weekend

How to get to Portsmouth Armed Forces Day

There will be no additional parking near Southsea Common on the day. The council are advising the public to walk, scoot, cycle or use public transport where possible.