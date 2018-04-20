Portsmouth beer festival is cancelled by organisers

Portsmouth Beer Festival has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The event, which is held annually at Portsmouth Guildhall, was due to take place on Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12.

However, organisers have pulled the plug just weeks before the weekender, citing ‘unforeseen circumstances.’

Co-founder Ben Miles said: ‘Unfortunately we have had to cancel the event this coming May.

‘We’re really sorry to have to cancel but this couldn’t be helped. Luckily, people have been really understanding about it. Rest assured we will be back in December for the Christmas Portsmouth Beer Festival.’

Ben said that the team are working on a ‘strong line-up of beers’ for the festive function, along with a great mix of live entertainment.

He added: ‘We’ll have these next six months off and come back stronger than ever for the Christmas event.

‘We’ll also continue in May 2019 as normal. People really love the festival and it proves to be very popular so we’re looking forward to December.’

The team have since deleted the events page for their festival, but the main Portsmouth Beer Festival page is still active.

Earlier today, the team posted a message on the page advising its followers that the May event has been cancelled but customers will be refunded if they return to their point of purchase.