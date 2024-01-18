TV producers searching for people with intimacy issues for new Channel 4 series
Channel 4 is looking for people to take part in a new television series which will help them overcome intimacy issues.
The new show will examine the issue of intimacy anxiety among young people in a new series from Double Act Television. Recent research by The Princes Trust and UCL reveals that 40 per cent of young people are anxious about meeting others, and more are staying virgins for longer than previous generations.
In this new programme, a number of young people will travel to a Mediterranean island retreat where, with the help of intimacy experts, they will have the chance to explore and overcome their fears.
A spokesperson from Double Act Television said: “This series uncovers a hidden issue totally at odds with the hypersexualised media portrayal associated with young people today. Addressing this in a sensitive and responsible way will provide contributors and audiences with a much more accurate picture of what many young people in Britain today are really experiencing.”