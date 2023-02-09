Netflix has cordially invited Bridgerton fans to the trailer release date of spin-off series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The trailer release date for Queen Charlotte was announced on the Bridgerton Instagram page on February 6, 2023.

The show will be debuting its trailer in a special virtual event, with Bridgerton fans urged to RSVP on the virtual event website to ensure that they do not miss out on the trailer reveal. Series creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes will be joined by the cast at the virtual event to spill all things Queen Charlotte in a live Q&A.

India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest, who play young Queen Charlotte and King George, will attend the Netflix event along with co-star Arsema Thomas, who portrays the young Lady Danbury. The new series will dive deeper into the life of a young Queen Charlotte and how she rose to power alongside King George.

A first-look trailer for Queen Charlotte was released by Netflix in September 2022. In the clip, a young Queen Charlotte comes face-to-face with King George for the first time, sparking the start of Bridgerton society as we know it.

But when will the official trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story be released and is there a release date for the series? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the official trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story air?

The official trailer for Queen Charlotte will be released in true Bridgerton fashion on Valentine’s Day (February 14). UK fans who RSVP to the Bridgerton event will be able to watch the trailer first at 10am before it is posted online.

This article will be updated when the official trailer is released.

Is there a release date for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

