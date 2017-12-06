26 York Place, Leeds, LS1 2EY | Merrion Centre, 43 Wade Lane, Leeds, LS2 8NJ

My Thai at The Old Steps is a wonderful little Thai restaurant just waiting to be discovered. Although it is one of the smallest dining spaces in the city, it more than makes up for that with its authentic cuisine, cooked in the tiny kitchen just off the main seating area. It's lovely and intimate, with a warm welcome from staff, who are more than eager to please. Prices are reasonable and the food is to die for. It's a little off the beaten track but that just makes it all the more intriguing.

