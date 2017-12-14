Six things to do in the next 48 hours: December 14 and 15

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

PLAY: TIS THE SEASON

Tis the Season is an hilarious play that shines the light on the awkward and embarrassing moments mixed in with the politics of the dreaded office Christmas party.

The Spring Arts, Havant, today (Thurs) and Friday, 8pm.

DRINKING: CHRISTMAS BEER FESTIVAL

Portsmouth Christmas Beer Festival returns for its fourth year. More than 120 cask ales, plus gin, cider and plenty of music across three sessions.

Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday and Saturday, various times.

SHOPPING: FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Artists will be extending their studio opening hours to give people more time to meet the creatives and maybe find a special gift.

The Hotwalls, Old Portsmouth, today (Thurs), until 7pm.

GIG: THEY’VE SURE GOT THEM BLUES

Started in 1979 simply ‘just to play the blues,’ The Blues Band, led by Portsmouth’s own Paul Jones, demonstrate their continuing passion 38 years on.

Portsmouth Guildhall, today (Thurs), 7pm.

MUSIC: KEEPING IT OLD SCHOOL

Gosport-based record store, A Slice of Vinyl is hosting a one-day pop-up shop for music-lovers to rifle through the racks and grab some second-hand gems.

Portland Building, University of Portsmouth, today (Thurs), 9am-5pm.

STAND-UP: BETTER THAN CRACKER JOKES

Tom Deacon, Dean Patterson and more will be doing their best to make the audience laugh at the latest from Portsmouth’s longest-running comedy club.

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow (Fri), 7.30pm.