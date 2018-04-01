Southsea theatre in open day

Have your say

THE KINGS Theatre is set to hold an open day.

On April 7, the Southsea venue is inviting the public to take part in a selection of activities including a theatre tour.

The theatre team is organising entertainment to suit all ages including puppetry, a magic show and a chance to go behind-the-scenes on a archivist’s trail, revealing the history of the Edwardian theatre.

Local acts such as the Kings Youth Theatre, Marie Clarks School of Dance and South Downs Music Society will all be performing on stage on the day.

Diners at the circle bar can purchase cakes and refreshments while listening to poetry.

If you decide to travel backstage, you’ll be treated to workshops from some of the Kings team.

The free event also allows guests to take part in the Dark Encounters experience.

This means disappearing underneath the stairwells and corridors while listening to the site’s historic tales of hauntings and mystery.

To register to attend, visit the box office or go online to kingstheatre.co.uk