St Patrick’s Day: Seven Irish pubs in Hampshire - from O’Neill’s to Shenanigans

We break down which Irish pubs you should head to this St Patrick’s Day across Hampshire.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:53 GMT- 3 min read

St Patrick’s Day celebrations are set to kick off this weekend. But if you haven’t already planned how you’re celebrating, what’s better than a visit to an Irish-themed pub?

Friday March 17 marks the anniversary of the patron saint of Ireland, St Patrick, who lived and died in the fifth century. Celebrations in honour of St Patrick’s life are believed to have been observed since the ninth and 10th centuries.

Over the years, festivities have evolved to also honour Irish culture, with many opting to celebrate the Emerald Isle by venturing to their local Irish pub on St Patrick’s Day.

Whether you’re Irish or not, Hampshire is home to a few Irish-themed spots across Portsmouth, Southampton and Winchester where you can head for a Guinness.

    From O’Neill’s to Shenanigans, we explore what Irish pubs and bars to visit in the county of Hampshire this St Patrick’s Day.

    Shenanigans

    If you’re looking for an Irish-themed pub to join in on the St Patrick’s celebrations within Hampshire this Friday, Shenanigans may just be the spot you’re looking for.

    With two venues going by the same name in both Portsmouth and Southampton, Hampshire locals are spoilt for choice and can head to whichever is closest to them.

    Shenanigans Southampton has shared its planned St Patrick’s Day festivities on its Facebook page, which include a themed quiz night over the weekend.

    While Shenanigans Southsea has not shared its exact St Patrick’s Day plans, it’s clear the venue will host celebrations as the Facebook page has shared several posts counting down to the big day.

    Shenanigans Southsea: 57 Osborne Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 3LS

    Weekend opening times: Friday 9am - 11pm, Saturday 9.30am - 11pm, and Sunday 10am - 4pm.

    Shenanigans Southampton: 1 Carlton Pl, Southampton, SO15 2DZ

    Weekend opening times: Friday 5pm - 2am, Saturday 12pm - 2am, Sunday 1.30pm - 12am.

    O’Neill’s

    Hampshire residents could also venture to one of O’Neill’s branches as the Irish-themed pub chain has set roots in a few different spots across the county.

    With almost 50 venues dotted in cities around the country, the chain also has a few locations within Hampshire, including Portsmouth.

    The Southsea and Winchester locations will ring in St Patrick’s Day this Friday with a party. Having already set up Facebook event pages, both venues promise to have "big" celebrations.

    O’Neill’s Southampton also has festivities planned which will kick off on Thursday (March 16, and continue across the St Patrick’s Day weekend. The full schedule is available on the venue’s Facebook page.

    O’Neill’s Southsea: 2 Albert Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea, PO5 2SX

    Weekend opening times: Friday and Saturday 10am - 1am, Sunday 10am - 12am.

    O’Neill’s Southampton: 130-132 Above Bar Street, Southampton, Hampshire, SO14 7DU

    Weekend opening times: Friday and Saturday, 10am -12am, Sunday, 10am -10.30pm.

    O’Neill’s Winchester: 90-91 High Street Winchester, Hampshire, SO23 9AP

    Weekend opening times: Friday and Saturday, 9am - 2am, Sunday, 10am - 12 am.

    Portsmouth Irish Club 

    Another favoured spot among Southsea locals is the Portsmouth Irish club. The venue is a part of regional history as it has been involved in the Portsmouth community for over 70 years.

    While it is a cherished spot within the Portsmouth Irish community, you have to be a member to have a drink there. However, non-members can join in if they tag along with a member.

    Unfortunately, as stated on the venue’s website, tickets for their St Patrick’s Day festivities are sold out. Although, you could still swing by the venue over the weekend and join in on its regularly scheduled activities.

    Weekend opening times: Friday 7pm - 12am, Saturday 12pm - 11.30pm and Sunday 12pm - 11pm.

    Where is it?: 77 Elm Grove, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 1JF

    The Cauldron Inn

    Lastly, those who are local to the Hampshire town of Totton could also venture down to The Caldron Inn this St Patrick’s Day.

    According to the venue’s Tripadvisor page, The Cauldron Inn is rated as the 10th-best restaurant within Totton out of a total of 16 establishments.

    The Irish-themed pub, which only opens its doors over the weekend, is a brief car or bus ride from Totton station and just streets away from some of the town’s other popular spots.

    Weekend opening times: Friday and Saturday, 12am - 11.59pm.

    Where is it?: Hammonds Lane, Totton SO40 3LH England

    PubsHampshireCulture