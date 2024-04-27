Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tattoo Fest will be coming back to the city - and there is a lot in store. Taking place on September 28 and 29 at the Mountbatten Centre, the event will welcome live tattooing from more than 90 world class artists as well as live music and a range of trade stands.

There will also be tattoo competitions taking place featuring Rival Ink where artists compete at a selected theme of tattoo and have 7 hours to complete the challenge.

The Mountbatten Centre held the two day event which gathered together more than one hundred world-class tattoo artists. In this picture Kit Wagstaff works on the leg of Yohan.Picture taken last year Picture: Keith Woodland