Tattoo Fest to return for another year - here's everything you need to know

A two day tattoo festival will be returning to Portsmouth this year.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Apr 2024, 15:05 BST
The Tattoo Fest will be coming back to the city - and there is a lot in store. Taking place on September 28 and 29 at the Mountbatten Centre, the event will welcome live tattooing from more than 90 world class artists as well as live music and a range of trade stands.

There will also be tattoo competitions taking place featuring Rival Ink where artists compete at a selected theme of tattoo and have 7 hours to complete the challenge.

The Mountbatten Centre held the two day event which gathered together more than one hundred world-class tattoo artists. In this picture Kit Wagstaff works on the leg of Yohan.Picture taken last year Picture: Keith WoodlandThe Mountbatten Centre held the two day event which gathered together more than one hundred world-class tattoo artists. In this picture Kit Wagstaff works on the leg of Yohan.Picture taken last year Picture: Keith Woodland
The Mountbatten Centre held the two day event which gathered together more than one hundred world-class tattoo artists. In this picture Kit Wagstaff works on the leg of Yohan.Picture taken last year Picture: Keith Woodland

A day ticket will cost £15 per person and a weekend ticket will cost £20 per person. Children are welcome at the festival and anyone age 15 and under will enter the festival for free, but they must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

For more information about Tattoo Fest 2024, click here.

