Tattoo Fest to return for another year - here's everything you need to know
The Tattoo Fest will be coming back to the city - and there is a lot in store. Taking place on September 28 and 29 at the Mountbatten Centre, the event will welcome live tattooing from more than 90 world class artists as well as live music and a range of trade stands.
There will also be tattoo competitions taking place featuring Rival Ink where artists compete at a selected theme of tattoo and have 7 hours to complete the challenge.
A day ticket will cost £15 per person and a weekend ticket will cost £20 per person. Children are welcome at the festival and anyone age 15 and under will enter the festival for free, but they must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
