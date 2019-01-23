A feast of fun at Games Fest

GAMERS are invited to get their geek on as the ultimate in retro and board gaming fun returns to Portsmouth Guildhall for a second year.

A collaboration between the Guildhall, Dice Portsmouth, Game Over and Novatech, Guildhall Games Fest celebrates more than 40 years of gaming from Pong and Pac Man, to Mario and Minecraft, with an unbeatable selection of board games and retro games consoles to rediscover and enjoy.

Enjoying a board game at Portsmouth Guildhall's first Games Fest. Picture: Vernon Nash (180421-011)

Challenge friends and family to battle it out on every console imaginable including favourites the vintage Vectrex, Game Cube, Playstation 1 and the Binatone TV Master IV.

Then hit the shelves and explore a library of hundreds of exciting board games covering all genres from family classics such as Cluedo and Monopoly to modern hits; Dead of Winter, King of Tokyo and Sheriff of Nottingham with Dice Portsmouth’s dedicated staff on hand to help you out.

A series of competitions and tournaments will also be taking place with some amazing prizes to be won.

Adding a modern twist to the event are sponsors and local tech experts Novatech – check out their VR motion simulators and retro-inspired gaming LAN setup. There will also be several competitions with some fantastic gaming prizes.

The venue’s commercial manager, Katherine Scott, said: ‘Following our hugely popular first Guildhall Games Fest last summer we are delighted to welcome the event’s return this winter giving us all something to look forward to post-Christmas.

It takes place on Saturday, February 2, with sessions from 11am-4pm and 5pm-10pm, and is open to all ages. Tickets are on sale at guildhallgamesfest.com.