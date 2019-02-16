Fareham Musical Society take on Sherlock Holmes’ famous case of Hound of The Baskervilles at Ferneham Hall  

Following their success with staging popular thrillers by the ‘mistress of crime’, Agatha Christie, Fareham Musical Society present its first foray into the realms of the master detective – Sherlock Holmes.

What better way to begin than with the most famous and celebrated adventure of all – The Hound of the Baskervilles.

‘The title just says it all, doesn’t it?’ says adaptor and director of the show, Nick Scovell. ‘You know instantly what you will get – a scary, spooky thriller to chill the blood.’

First published in 1901, the story has gone on to be the most dramatised of all the classic Sherlock Holmes stories penned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. It’s mix of mystery and suspense, combined with elements of a classic horror tale have guaranteed its longevity and popular appeal.

Nick adds: ‘I wanted to make sure we presented a faithful adaptation, so our version sticks very closely to the novel. It really needs no alterations as it really is a spine-chilling classic. We have assembled a top-notch cast and spent much time on creating a fully immersive soundtrack to the piece. It’s more than a play – it’s an experience!’

Staged in the Octagon Room at Ferneham Hall, the audience will be right in on the action.

Holmes, played by Jonathan Redwood, aided by his ever-faithful Doctor Watson, Scovell again, investigates the mysterious death of Sir Charles Baskerville and engages in a race against time to save his heir, Sir Henry, played by Paul Denney, from falling foul of the legendary hound and the machinations of a despicable murderer...

HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES

Ferneham Hall, Fareham

February 20-24

fernehamhall.co.uk