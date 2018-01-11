Portsmouth's own The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue top the bill of tonight's LOL Comedy Club

The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue simply has to be seen to be believed, and you can do just that tonight when Portsmouth's own headline the latest LOL Comedy Club.

Lightning fast choreography meets uber-swift editing in a fantasmagorical collision of quality entertainment – an overload of velvet, sandals and multi-hued wool.

They're joined by Chris Kent who gave up the day job as an electrician to pursue his calling in comedy in 2009, winning the Bulmers Nuttin’ But Funny Competition.

And Josh Pugh exploded onto the scene by winning a gong show in his first ever gig.

MC for the evening is Adam Vincent who 20 years ago aged 19, began as a fresh child prodigy becoming one of the top acts in Australia.

Portsmouth Guildhall

Friday, January 12

portsmouthguildhall.org.uk