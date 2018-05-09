REVIEW: My Dad Wrote a Porno: Live at Portsmouth Guildhall

Off the back of three years of covert, laugh-a-minute listening, it was surreal to see and hear the hosting trio of world-beating podcast My Dad Wrote A Porno in the flesh.

The hit ‘cast has amassed a staggering 100m downloads – and seemingly as many fans – before descending on Portsmouth Guildhall as part of a nationwide tour.

For the uninitiated, over the past three years, Jamie Morton has been reading aloud chapters of Belinda Blinked – his 60-year-old father’s cringe-worthy first bash at an erotic tome.

But in this two-hour feat, joined as he is on the pod by pals James Cooper and Radio 1’s Alice Levine, his dramatic recital of a so-called ‘lost chapter’ garnered just as many laughs, if not more.

Porno live was as much an en-masse drinking game as it was a sit-down show, with boozy crowds joining hosts in supping at beverages upon hearing buzzwords they have come to expect from Belinda and her brassy cohorts – ‘breasts’ and ‘blinked’, to name just two.

It transcended its digital boundaries as audience members were invited on-stage for unforgettable demonstrations – notably a decidely grabby reenactment of one of Belinda’s many saucy encounters.

And while these raucous musings, laced with in-jokes, likely made little sense to newcomers, they went down a treat with the dedicated fans.

The only regret was the show finished at all, but the hosts have hinted listeners won’t have long to wait until season four.