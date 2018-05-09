REVIEW: My Dad Wrote a Porno: Live at Portsmouth Guildhall

The podcast's hosts, Alice Levine, Jamie Morton and James Cooper
The podcast's hosts, Alice Levine, Jamie Morton and James Cooper
Blood Brothers. Picture by Lorne Campbell

REVIEW: Blood Brothers at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

0
Have your say

Off the back of three years of covert, laugh-a-minute listening, it was surreal to see and hear the hosting trio of world-beating podcast My Dad Wrote A Porno in the flesh.

The hit ‘cast has amassed a staggering 100m downloads – and seemingly as many fans – before descending on Portsmouth Guildhall as part of a nationwide tour.

For the uninitiated, over the past three years, Jamie Morton has been reading aloud chapters of Belinda Blinked – his 60-year-old father’s cringe-worthy first bash at an erotic tome.

But in this two-hour feat, joined as he is on the pod by pals James Cooper and Radio 1’s Alice Levine, his dramatic recital of a so-called ‘lost chapter’ garnered just as many laughs, if not more.

Porno live was as much an en-masse drinking game as it was a sit-down show, with boozy crowds joining hosts in supping at beverages upon hearing buzzwords they have come to expect from Belinda and her brassy cohorts – ‘breasts’ and ‘blinked’, to name just two.

It transcended its digital boundaries as audience members were invited on-stage for unforgettable demonstrations – notably a decidely grabby reenactment of one of Belinda’s many saucy encounters.

And while these raucous musings, laced with in-jokes, likely made little sense to newcomers, they went down a treat with the dedicated fans.

The only regret was the show finished at all, but the hosts have hinted listeners won’t have long to wait until season four.