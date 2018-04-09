REVIEW: Simon Evans at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

He might not be a household name, but south coast comedian Simon Evans still holds enough respect amongst comedy fans that he manages to perform to a nearly-full Wedgwood Rooms on a Sunday night, no small feat, and with a tour titled Genius it may be fairly apt.

With a tweed jacket and flat cap he might look like a middle-class granddad but beneath the disarming exterior lies an acerbic wit, and one put to good use on the night.

The first act runs as sort of a ‘best of’ of his classic material which may be familiar to anyone who has watched his appearances on Live At The Apollo or Comedy Roadshow, but it warms the crowd up nicely.

After the interval Simon launches in to his main set, talking not only about geniuses throughout history but also covering anything and everything from cats, dogs, bungalows, democracy, football and the delightful difference between Brighton and Hove that may resonate to anyone that has visited either of them for weekend.

It’s all very clever, well written, and delivered perfectly.

It is a shame that Simon hasn’t achieved the level of fame some other comedians have risen to, but if it means that the public can still come and see him in venues such as this for such a reasonable price, then the comedy world is all the better for it.

JAMES HADLEY