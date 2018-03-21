REVIEW: Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em, New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

Have your say

Now and again, a television character comes along and cements themselves in entertainment pop culture.

Be it Basil Fawlty or Victor Meldrew, Geraldine Granger or Hyacinth Bucket; these iconic personalities become synonymous with the sitcoms from which they emerged.

Accident-prone Frank Spencer, made famous by Michael Crawford, is one of those characters.

Based on the 1970s’ classic TV comedy, Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em is touring the UK with a stage version of the famous show and it’s comedian Joe Pasquale at the helm.

While it’s a valiant effort and the scriptwriters certainly pay tribute to Spencer, it’s almost impossible to separate the squeaky-voiced Pasquale from his usual stage persona. He’s funny, sure, but he isn’t Frank Spencer. Who could be?

That said, the crowd lapped up his performance from the moment he burst on stage saying ‘Hello Betty, I’m home!’

The supporting cast members are fantastic, particularly Susie Blake and Rebecca Earnshaw, both marvellous in their respective roles.

Without wishing to give too much away, the set is brilliant, lending itself to the DIY disasters perfectly.

The audience were certainly impressed, with some laughing out loud from start to finish.

Fans of Joe Pasquale will not be disappointed. Fans of Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em might be. Either way, a very entertaining evening.

Until Saturday.