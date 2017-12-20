Santa's got a secret – would you like to know?

Have you ever wanted to know a secret about Christmas?

Maybe you’d like to know where the fairy on top of the Christmas tree comes from, or why you never see a Christmas elf, or what exactly happened to Frosty the Snowman?

Or maybe you’d like to know the greatest secret of them all – the one about Santa Claus and the thing he secretly loves best…

You’ll never guess, so if you want to find out then join Santa and his friends in this fun-filled family musical complete with games, giggles and all your favourite Christmas songs including Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, Merry Christmas Everyone and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

F or children ages two-to-five, Santa In Love is an hour long and includes getting a gift from Santa. Tickets cost £9 and it is at The Spring Arts Centre in Havant from today to December 24.