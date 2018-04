Have your say

A THEATRE group in Fareham is looking for new members to join for a series of summer productions.

Titchfield Festival Theatre will be hosting a number of Shakespearean productions over the summer – and is looking for people to join them for the performances.

Artistic director Kevin Fraser said: ‘This summer is an amazing opportunity to work with some talented actors in a friendly, supportive environment.’

For info, call Kevin on 01329 556156.