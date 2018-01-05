There are rum goings-on at the parish council for Titchfield Festival Theatre

The race is on to find a murderer in a tranquil corner of rural England in Titchfield Festival Theatre's first production of 2018.

It’s summer in a country village. A pretty normal English summer, it’s fair to say... wet, damp and cold.

But for the members of the parish council who arrive for their regular meeting, everything is far from business as usual.

That evening, the councillors meet to discuss the day’s business, but one of their number is missing – the council's chairman no less, who has died in mysterious circumstances.

Bumbling Inspector Ambrose and his colleague DC Sasha are assigned to the case and arrive to investigate the mysterious death; however, this is not the end of the matter as more murders are soon uncovered.

Can anyone work out who the killer is before it’s too late?

Will The Guides return the table?

Will the rain ever stop and will the meeting ever be finished? Head along and find out...

Murder in the Village Hall is a comedy thriller written by TFT’s Emma Bevan, who recently produced the troupe's popular pantomime, Hansel and Gretel.